Exclusive: Spain forks out €2million to house migrants at plush Costa del Sol hotel

THE SPANISH government will spend almost €2 million housing migrants in a four-star Costa del Sol hotel until April, the Olive Press can reveal.

The Hotel Oh Nice Caledonia, in Bel Air, is reportedly being paid €60 per person per night, according to a source in nearby Benahavis.

This amounts to €21,000 per night or €1.9 million over three months when the hotel is normally closed for the winter season.

In comparison, one night at the hotel for paying guests costs €65 minimum, though no bookings are being taken yet for this summer.

SHUT FOR WINTER: The hotel is currently closed to customers for the winter season.

PHOTO: Hotel Oh Nice! Caledonia

The migrants will stay until at least April 24, before being moved to other parts of the Costa del Sol including Marbella and Estepona.

“It’s a win for the hotel, probably more than they get in the high season,” said Bel Air resident Joerin Reiddel. “It’s too much to give to people who don’t contribute.”

The expat resident, 52, continued: “They shouldn’t be showered with money, clothes and food. If they want to become Spanish citizens they should prove it by serving in the military.”

PROVE IT: Expat resident Joerin says migrants should prove they want to be in Spain by serving in the military.

PHOTO: Olive Press

However, most residents were supportive of the move to house the migrants, who came from Africa, via the Canary Islands, for four months.

“We are talking about basic things people should have,” Dutch resident Marjolijne Reedijk insisted. “We have everything we need, a house, food, safety, they deserve that too.”

The estate agent, whose 88-year-old father lives next door to the hotel, added: “At first I was a little worried about my vulnerable father but he’s fine. The migrants are lovely and educated. I feel safe.”

DANGEROUS JOURNEY: Senegalese migrant Amadou Dia said he had ‘spent weeks’ travelling to Spain after a threat against his life.

PHOTO: Olive Press

It comes as a pocket of concerned locals request ‘extra lighting and security’ from Benahavis council.

A letter shared with the Olive Press asked residents to report any ‘altercations’ with the migrants.

FOUR STAR: The migrants are being housed in the out-of-season Hotel Oh Nice! Caledonia.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

“That implies the migrants are troublesome,” former resident Mary Page said.

“The requests for extra security actively puts people in a mindset of alarm and fear without cause. It’s a knee jerk reaction to what is perceived as a threat because they are black.”

Bel Air management has already told residents they will be installing security cameras, as well as urging locals to ‘keep entrances closed’.

“It’s stupid to start worrying now,” said Page. “Crime already exists in that area, I was broken into and robbed when I lived there for 10 years.”