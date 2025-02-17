2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool – € 145,000

Discover this charming townhouse in the prestigious residential area of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. With 80 m² spread over two floors, this property offers comfort, style, and an unbeatable location within a community featuring beautifully maintained gardens and a communal pool. Key Features: – Outdoor Space: A private 35 m² garden welcomes you, perfect for relaxing or enjoying outdoor dining. The kitchen leads to an east-facing rear patio, ideal as an additional outdoor space for storage or laundry. – Ground Floor: Bright living room, fully equipped independent kitchen, and a convenient… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 145,000