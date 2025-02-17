17 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool – € 145,000

by
2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 145

Discover this charming townhouse in the prestigious residential area of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. With 80 m² spread over two floors, this property offers comfort, style, and an unbeatable location within a community featuring beautifully maintained gardens and a communal pool. Key Features: – Outdoor Space: A private 35 m² garden welcomes you, perfect for relaxing or enjoying outdoor dining. The kitchen leads to an east-facing rear patio, ideal as an additional outdoor space for storage or laundry. – Ground Floor: Bright living room, fully equipped independent kitchen, and a convenient… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 145,000

2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 145,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bomb squad is called in Spain after local finds live grenade from the Spanish Civil War
Previous Story

Bomb squad is called in Spain after local finds live grenade from the Spanish Civil War

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop