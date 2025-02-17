Bomb squad is called in Spain after local finds live grenade from the Spanish Civil War

AN ALBACETE province resident stumbled on a bizarre find when he discovered a hand grenade dating back to the Spanish Civil War.

Guardia Civil bomb disposal experts removed and deactivated it.

The resident spotted the rusted grenade in the Pozo Cañada municipality and reported it to authorities.

A member of the Guardia’s explosives search and location team went to the location to analyse the device.

The grenade unsurprisingly was in an advanced state of deterioration but the detonation charge was still intact- and in fact in perfect condition, posing serious danger.

The area was cordoned off and the Guardia’s specialist bomb disposal unit was brought in from Alicante.

They removed and transferred the grenade to a secure area close to where it was discovered before it was rendered safe.

The Guardia emphasises that nobody should touch or move anything that might be an explosive device, no matter how old it appears.

They added that its emergency phone number, 062, should be called so that experts can take charge of the situation.