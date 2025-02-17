17 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Feb, 2025 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

Bomb squad is called in Spain after local finds live grenade from the Spanish Civil War

by
Bomb squad is called in Spain after local finds live grenade from the Spanish Civil War

AN ALBACETE province resident stumbled on a bizarre find when he discovered a hand grenade dating back to the Spanish Civil War.

Guardia Civil bomb disposal experts removed and deactivated it.

The resident spotted the rusted grenade in the Pozo Cañada municipality and reported it to authorities.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA BOMB DISPOSAL EXPERT

A member of the Guardia’s explosives search and location team went to the location to analyse the device.

The grenade unsurprisingly was in an advanced state of deterioration but the detonation charge was still intact- and in fact in perfect condition, posing serious danger.

The area was cordoned off and the Guardia’s specialist bomb disposal unit was brought in from Alicante.

They removed and transferred the grenade to a secure area close to where it was discovered before it was rendered safe.

The Guardia emphasises that nobody should touch or move anything that might be an explosive device, no matter how old it appears.

They added that its emergency phone number, 062, should be called so that experts can take charge of the situation.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Getting a full body health check in your own language with British-brained doctors is a real – and affordable – luxury, writes Jon Clarke

2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 145
Next Story

2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool – € 145,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop