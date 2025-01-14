14 Jan, 2025
14 Jan, 2025 @ 12:55
Civil war bomb found next to a bin in Spain’s Sevilla

GUARDIA Civil agents in Sevilla have found a mortar bomb dating back to the Spanish Civil War. 

The completely oxidized device was found next to a rubbish bin in Cantillana today. 

It was discovered by a Guardia Civil Citizen Security patrol before a specialist explosives team arrived to investigate. 

They identified the bomb as a Valero Reformada mortar grenade, dating back to the end of the Spanish Civil War. 

At least 90 years old, investigators were relieved to find the device was not loaded. 

They quickly informed the Policia Local and Guardia Civil of the discovery.

If you come across a potentially explosive device, it is recommended to avoid any contact with it, as they can be very unstable and any movement can cause an explosion. 

To warn others, try to mark the area with a barrier or flag before alerting local authorities by calling 061.

