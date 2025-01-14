14 Jan, 2025
14 Jan, 2025 @ 12:35
Insurance payouts following Valencia DANA are taking too long, say regional ministers

THE VALENCIAN government says insurance payouts to people hit by October’s floods are taking too long to process.

It has pointed out problems for community properties with over 6,000 lifts in blocks that are still not working- resulting in access problems for disabled people.

As of January 2, payouts to individuals made under the umbrella of the Insurance Compensation Consortium had reached €741 million- roughly a third of the 234,000 claims.

But Valencia’s Industry Minister, Marian Cano, and Emergencies Minister, Juan Carlos Valderrama, say the pace should be faster.

After meeting with the Association of Property Administrators, they said the Consortium had only paid out 20% of claims made by home owners.

Marian Cano said: “This slowness is hindering the recovery of flood-hit areas.”

“Only 10% of direct payments have been to industrial firms and 15% to businesses which is a ridiculous percentage considering the scale of the tragedy and the need to make short term plans,” Cano added.

The ministers added that the payments are a ‘right’ for Valencians and should be ‘immediate’.

They also want to find out why the promised aid from the national government of €36,896 per communal property for repairing shared facilities like elevators has not yet materialised.

A complaint will be made on behalf of property administrators and the Valencian ministers said they will do what they can to speed up processes.

Alex Trelinski

