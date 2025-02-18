7 smart ways to save fuel on your daily drive from Generali Expatriates

Did you know that burning just 1 litre of petrol produces roughly 2.3?kg of CO?? The more fuel you consume, the more CO? is released into the atmosphere. Reducing fuel consumption not only saves money but also helps lower your environmental impact. Here are seven simple ways to help you save fuel on your daily journeys.

Plan your route

Before you set off, make sure you have a clear route planned and monitor traffic updates. Adding just 10 minutes to an hour-long drive can boost fuel consumption by up to 14%, not counting the time spent sitting in traffic. A little planning can go a long way towards saving fuel. Check your tyre pressure

Underinflated tyres can cost you more at the pump. Just 0.5 bar below the recommended pressure can increase fuel consumption by 2% in urban areas and 4% on motorways. Underinflation also increases the risk of a blowout by up to 60% and reduces tyre life by around 15%. Keeping them properly inflated not only saves fuel but also increases your safety. Carry only what you need

Every extra kilogram increases your fuel consumption. In fact, every additional 50?kg can raise your fuel consumption by almost 3%. By removing unnecessary items from your vehicle, you can improve fuel efficiency. Maintain a consistent speed

Driving at a steady speed is one of the best ways to use less fuel. Try to accelerate gradually and ease off the accelerator early when you’re slowing down. It can be tricky in city traffic, but it’s a simple way to save fuel. Use higher gears to avoid over-revving

To get the most out of your engine, keep the rpm low by using higher gears. Petrol cars perform best at 2,000 to 2,500?rpm, while diesel vehicles perform best at 1,500 to 2,000?rpm. This strategy relaxes the engine and reduces unnecessary fuel consumption. Turn off the engine during long stops

If you plan to be stationary for more than a minute, turn off the engine. Idling can waste 0.5–0.7 litres of fuel each hour. Many cars now automatically shut off the engine when you are not driving, saving fuel and lowering emissions even further. Use your air conditioning wisely

Air conditioning can increase fuel consumption by 5% to 20%. However, driving with the windows down is not ideal either. For the most efficient driving, keep your windows closed and set the air conditioning to a comfortable 21–23°C.

Of course, the most effective way to save fuel is to switch to an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles lower CO? emissions significantly and offer long-term benefits. While they do not yet dominate the roads, choosing one means not just saving money on fuel, but also contributing to a better, healthier future!

Generali Expatriates, one of the top insurance companies in Spain, also provides specific cover for electric vehicles that includes, for example: travel assistance (emergency recharging/towing from km 0), adapted pricing with permanent discounts, protection for charging cables and adapters up, battery coverage (for damage, fire, and theft—even for third-party owned batteries), and civil liability (up to €300,000 per claim).

Whether you drive a diesel, petrol, hybrid, or fully electric vehicle, Generali Expatriates offers solutions tailored to your needs. There are over 200 dedicated Expat Brokers and Agents who can offer advice in your own language! For a quote or to find your nearest broker, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49.

Drive smarter, save fuel, and enjoy your life in Spain with confidence!