9 Mar, 2025
9 Mar, 2025
‘You’re going to freak out!’ Spaniard living in the UK compares cost of fruit and veg to Spain

by

A SPANIARD living in the UK has shocked her followers after revealing the cost of Spanish products overseas. 

@familialospeques is a Spanish mum of two living in London who often shares snippets of her life in the UK on TikTok. 

Originally from Galicia, she and her husband now work in a city centre branch of McDonalds.

In her most recent video, she has shared how much Spanish products cost in a UK Costco branch. 

“They bring so much fruit and veg from Spain, I don’t even know what some of these are,” she said. 

To start, she shows organic easily peel mandarins, which clock in at £4.49 for 1.5kg (€5.34). 

Then, she moves onto a bag of six bell peppers for £3.99 (€4.75) and a kilo of garlic for £6.49. 

For 2kg of beetroot, Costco charges £3.99 (€4.75). Meanwhile, a 2kg bag of lemons clocks in at £3.99 (€4.75).

She also showed a Spanish favourite, Iberian Jamon, with the two packets of ham costing £18.99 (€22.60).

Then, she picked a 500g bag of mini chorizos for £5.99 (€7.13)and a box of six bottles of white Rioja wine for £43.18 (€51.39).

For six bottles of red, you could spend between £32.38-41.98 (€38.54-49.96) for six bottles.

She also urged all Spaniards in London to rush to the shop to buy a tasting kit of four mini bottles of extra virgin olive oil for £9.99 (€11.89).

“The price is shocking, get down here guys,” she warned. 

To finish off, she showed products such as olives and artichoke hearts. 

“These are the ‘fat’ variety, they’re so good and they cost £7.99 for 900g,” she said holding a large jar of olives. 

The video generated uproar in the comments, with many shocked at how ‘cheap’ Spanish fruit and veg is in the UK. 

“How shameful that anywhere outside of Spain it’s cheaper,” one commenter said. 

“She eats more Spanish produce than we do in Spain, why might that be?” another pondered. 

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the prices have gone up due to Brexit and that it ‘isn’t fair’ to compare pounds and euros.

“It’s all so expensive,” said one comment. “Any Spanish wine in the UK will cost you at least double,” said another.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

