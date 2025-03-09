These are the three ‘most beautiful’ cinemas in Spain, according to Time Out

PRESTIGIOUS travel magazine Time Out has named three Madrid cinemas amongst the 50 most beautiful in the world.

London’s The Electric stood high in the rankings and Paris’ Le Grand Rex took top spot, Spain’s Sala Equis, Cine Dore and The Cineteca also recognised for their stunning design and cultural history.

Claiming fourth spot is Madrid’s The Cineteca, the only venue in Spain dedicated almost exclusively to non-fiction films.

Found in the old Matadero slaughterhouse and livestock market, the cinema opened in 2011, boasting an impressive floorspace and three screens.

Described as a ‘beautiful, unusual place’, the programme emphasises indie films and local artists, all chased down by vermouth and snacks in the ‘snug outdoor patio’.

For film buffs, you can snag a season ticket of ten films for just €35.

Next on the list was the century-old Cine Dore Filmoteca Española, dating back to 1923.

A ‘beloved’ art deco building, the cinema has weathered many storms, including being hit by a shell during the Civil War and a twenty year closure.

Dubbed a ‘cinephile’s paradise’ the venue was revived in 1989 and is now home to the Spanish Film Library.

The luxe dress circle and velvet seats provide the perfect background to catch classics from Hitchcock to Jarmusch.

Taking the magazine’s final spot for Spain is Sala Equis in 21st place.

Housed in a grand mansion turned porno cinema, it is now Madrid’s ‘coolest cine-spot’.

After extensive renovations in 2017, the cinema has red velvet seats, a vine wrapped patio and a stellar lineup featuring old classics alongside the latest releases.