3 bedroom Villa for sale in Lorca with garage – € 240,000

A lovely 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms detached new build villa on the latest urbanisation in Lorca, Murcia. The property sits on a large plot of 531 sqm and has a generous living space of 141 sqm. All the 347 properties are in a gated community with access control and 24/7 security. There is plenty of space to install a private swimming pool if one wished. Set over two levels, there are 3 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and pre-installation of dual air-conditioning and of natural gas in all rooms. There are 3 family bathrooms, one en-suite, with bath or shower, handbasin, bidet and W/C…. See full property details

Villa

Lorca, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 240,000

