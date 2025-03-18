Revealed: Two restaurants get top marks for first time from prestigious food guide in Spain

TWO restaurants have been given the highest 3 Suns award by the 2025 Repsol Guide at a gala ceremony held in Tenerife on Monday.

Joining the select 3 Suns group of 44 establishments are La Finca under chef Susi Diaz in Elche and Baga run by Pedro Sanchez in Jaen.

Susi Diaz opened her restaurant 40 years ago in an old farmhouse.

WINNERS: PEDRO & SUSI(Repsol Guide image)

“Making a dish that triggers memories of my childhood is more important than thinking about the future.” she said.

“There is a mackerel marinade recipe from my grandmother which I have brought up to date with an aroma that wakes up the diner!”

For Pedro Sanchez, offering variety is important.

“I think more about what the product asks me for, rather than about the actual dish.”

“I try to visualise it as if I didn’t know it so that without any bias, I can come up with an original treatment,” Sanchez added.

17 restaurants received 2 Suns for the first time, with a further 71 getting a single Sun from the prestigious food guide.

Around 60 inspectors made the choices with expert knowledge of cuisine and restaurants in a particular region.

789 restaurants now have Repsol awards across Spain, with the largest number- 115- in Catalunya.

Andalucia boasts 77 accolades and the Valencian Community has 65.

Repsol’s chairman, Antonio Brufau, highlighted ‘the chefs’ willingness to economically boost the environment, collaborating with producers, artisans and other local businesses’.

“This is a commitment that creates community and is the key to continue growing,” Brufau stated.