BBC pulls plug on British expats in Spain listening to most of its radio stations

BRITISH expats in Spain- and the rest of world- who enjoy listening to BBC radio stations and programmes via the corporation’s Sounds app are about to suffer a permanent close down.

The change comes in a few weeks time although the BBC World Service and BBC Radio 4 will continue to be available via a new audio section of the BBC website.

No other BBC national or local radio stations will be officially made available abroad due to rights reasons.

BBC SLASHES OVERSEAS RADIO ACCESS

The broadcaster says that a range of podcasts will be available at the new website location- run by its commercial division, BBC Studios.

The BBC claimed that ‘for the first time, audiences globally can enjoy a fully integrated experience on BBC.com and the app where the BBC’s award-winning audio content sits alongside our renowned journalism and storytelling.”

“Through this new user experience, listeners can explore deeper context and analysis on select topics, gaining a richer understanding of the issues that matter most—all without leaving the platform,” it stated.

The bottom line is that listeners outside the UK- unless they use a VPN- will officially be deprived of access to the rest of the BBC network stations via the Sounds app- including Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3, 5 Live, and 6 Music.

Also blocked will be its English local services and national stations in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

No starting date for the changes have been given.

All of the BBC’s radio services are funded by the licence fee which only applies to people owning a television in the UK, meaning that a ‘free’ service is being provided to overseas listeners.

Reception will still be available in some parts of Spain via satellite or through third-party websites offering UK and international radio services.

A BBC statement said that ‘UK-based users who go abroad for a short period of time will still be able to use the BBC Sounds app’.