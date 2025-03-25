Ryanair launches ‘prime’ subscription plan that could save passengers hundreds per year

RYANAIR has launched a discount scheme for frequent flyers which it claims could save travellers up to €420 per year.

Called ‘Prime’, subscribers will have to pay a fee of €79 to get a discount card that lasts for 12 months.

It will be available to a maximum of 250,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis via the company’s website.

The Irish carrier says member benefits include free reserved seats, free travel insurance and access to 12 annual (one per month) member-exclusive seat sales.

Members will receive regular emails about these exclusive flight sales and relevant offers, and can book an unlimited number of flights with the discounted Prime fares.

Ryanair states that members travelling only three times a year will still save €105 minus the €79 subscription cost, while a €420 saving applies to 12 flights.

The airline’s CMO, Dara Brady, said the company was extending ‘its price leadership’ with a scheme that for regular travellers was a ‘non-brainer’.