Health alert: After March’s storms come the swarms of mosquitoes to Spain’s Andalucia earlier than usual

ANDALUCIA is on high alert for a potential mosquito invasion following an unusually wet March that has created perfect breeding conditions for the disease-carrying insects.

The succession of storms that battered southern Spain throughout March has created countless pools of stagnant water in drains and natural depressions across the region, forming ideal breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

Technical experts warn that mosquito populations could explode in early April as rising spring temperatures accelerate the hatching of eggs deposited in these newly-formed pools.

READ MORE: How March’s heavy rain in Spain helped inflation rate to big fall

The persistent rains during the month of March have created ideal conditions for mosquitoes to proliferate

Increased mosquito activity has already been detected in several areas across the region.

While mosquitoes typically proliferate during summer months, this year’s unusual weather pattern has triggered their early appearance.

The recent temperature increase has accelerated the biological cycle of these insects, facilitating their massive appearance.

READ MORE: Spain-Gibraltar border town is demanding a shuttle bus to its own train station located 30 minutes drive away

The Junta de Andalucía has updated its West Nile Virus (WNV) risk map, identifying several western regions at high risk of transmission.

The danger is mostly centred around Sevilla, Cadiz and Huelva, with Malaga and Cordoba also at risk.

The Junta’s risk map show that the most severely affected regions are to the west of Andalucia

Many other municipalities throughout the region are also under surveillance.

In 2024, health authorities detected the virus in mosquito populations in Tarifa, which has now been included in the Special Monitoring District.

READ MORE: Major airport in Spain wants to make passengers show their boarding pass to use toilets: 500 people sleep rough in its terminals

The West Nile Virus, transmitted through infected mosquito bites, poses a significant health threat, particularly to those over 60 and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease.

In severe cases, it can cause encephalitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the brain.

Municipalities designated as high-risk are now required to implement comprehensive plans, including measures to reduce mosquito populations and minimise virus transmission risk.

Health authorities recommend residents across Andalucía take preventative measures: install screens on windows and doors; place vinegar containers or lemon halves at strategic points, as their smell repels mosquitoes; use mosquito-repellent plants like citronella; set up diffusers with eucalyptus and lemon essential oils; and create homemade traps using warm water, brown sugar, and yeast.

Pharmacists advise having antihistamine creams on hand, as mosquito bites can cause severe allergic reactions in some individuals.

READ MORE: John George killing: Suspect agrees to extradition request from Spain

Local authorities emphasise that widespread fumigation efforts must wait until temporary water accumulations recede to ensure effectiveness and minimize environmental impact.

Residents are urged to eliminate standing water around their properties to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.

As temperatures continue to rise across Andalucía in the coming weeks, the situation calls for heightened vigilance to mitigate what could become a significant public health concern across southern Spain.