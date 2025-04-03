3 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Apr, 2025 @ 16:45
·
1 min read

Spain to fight Trump’s tariffs with €14bn support package as Pedro Sanchez slams ‘attack on America’s friends’

by
Pedro Sanchez announces €14b support package as Spain fights 'unprecedented' Donald Trump US tariffs

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has announced €14.1 billion of funding to counteract the impact of Donald Trump’s US tariffs on the country’s economy.

The measures include €7.4 billion euros of new money with the rest coming from loans.

Sanchez said he regretted that ‘the US is returning to the protectionism of the 19th century’ and denounced Washington’s ‘unilateral’ attack with ‘unprecedented’ tariffs.

READ MORE: Europe in shock as Trump announces 20% tariffs on imports from Spain and the EU

Spain and rest of EU respond to US president Donald Trump's 20% tariffs on imports
TRUMP TARIFF ANNOUNCEMENT, WEDNESDAY(Cordon Press image)

US president Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a general 20% tariff on all goods imported from the European Union into the US.

Sanchez- speaking in Madrid- said he would ask the European Commission to set up a fund financed by revenues from tariffs on imports from the United States that will be increased in response to the move that he said was ‘unfriendly and unjustified’.

He also appealed to Donald Trump to reconsider and ‘sit down at the negotiating table with the EU and with the rest of the world’.

Sanchez also called on the European Union to be more flexible on large-scale domestic aid being provided to key affected sectors, such as the car industry.

“This tariff attack by the U.S. administration makes no distinction between friends and enemies, it doesn’t discriminate based on ideology or trade balance; it’s against everyone and everything,” Sanchez said.

The Prime Minister also revealed the creation of an inter-ministerial commission to ‘guarantee the proper execution’ of the response plan, which will be lead by Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo.

“Social, territorial and intra-government dialogue is going to be fundamental. Also parliamentary dialogue, because there will be measures that we have to take to Congress, as well as dialogue with the EU institutions,” Sanchez added,

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gatwick Airport
Previous Story

Gatwick the latest British airport to ease hand luggage restrictions in boost for Brits heading to Spain for Easter holidays

Latest from Lead

Go toTop