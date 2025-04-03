Gatwick the latest British airport to ease hand luggage restrictions in boost for Brits heading to Spain for Easter holidays

PASSENGERS travelling through London Gatwick airport no longer need to remove electrical devices or place liquids in plastic bags when passing through airport security.

The multi-million-pound security upgrade includes the installation of new ‘state-of-the-art’ 3D technology into all 19 security lanes, an airport spokesperson said.

Liquids can be taken through security in containers of up to 100ml in volume in an efficient and more sustainable move.

London Gatwick head of security Cyrus Dana said it was a ‘positive change,’ allowing passengers to pass through security checks with ‘more ease.’

“More than 95% of passengers already pass through security at London Gatwick in under five minutes,” she said.

“As we continue to grow, our top priority is the safety of our passengers and the security of the airport. This cutting-edge technology ensures a safe and robust experience for our passengers.”

Gatwick joins Birmingham, Bristol, London City, Luton and Southend airports in the rule change.

“We pride ourselves on providing a great passenger experience and as we head into a busy summer season we look forward to continuing to deliver that service,” Dana added.

However, some airports are yet to implement the new technology, so passengers are warned that the one-litre clear plastic bag rule and 100ml liquid container rule may apply when returning from other destinations.