Ryanair announces four new routes from Spain’s Malaga – including one new flight to the UK

RYANAIR has announced that it will start flying from new destinations to Malaga airport this summer.



The north east of England will now be serviced with flight going from Teesside, while Lubeck and Munster in Germany and from Warsaw in Poland are also added to the list.



The airline will operate several flights a week, following its new summer 2025 schedule.

Ryanair will operate 90 flights out of Malaga airport this summer

“Ryanair is pleased to see the new flights to Malaga airport,” says Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Communications Director.



New routes will also start from Alicante airport this week. There will be flights from Alicante to Linz and Salzburg in Austria, and Bydgoszcz in Poland.

Ryanair will operate two weekly flights to these routes out of Alicante.



By announcing these new routes, Ryanair said it wants to “offer customers more options at the lowest rates when booking their new summer holidays”.