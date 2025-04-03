3 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Apr, 2025 @ 11:30
··
1 min read

Ryanair announces four new routes from Spain’s Malaga – including one new flight to the UK

by

RYANAIR has announced that it will start flying from new destinations to Malaga airport this summer.

The north east of England will now be serviced with flight going from Teesside, while Lubeck and Munster in Germany and from Warsaw in Poland are also added to the list.

The airline will operate several flights a week, following its new summer 2025 schedule.

READ MORE: Spanish and EU citizens visiting the UK now need this €12 document in major travel shake up – Olive Press News Spain

Ryanair cuts flights in and out of Spain this January due to COVID-19
Ryanair will operate 90 flights out of Malaga airport this summer

“Ryanair is pleased to see the new flights to Malaga airport,” says Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Communications Director.

This summer, Ryanair will operate 90 flights to and from Malaga airport.

READ MORE: Shooting in Spain’s Malaga leaves four wounded: 73-year-old hit in the chest while gunman remains at large – Olive Press News Spain

New routes will also start from Alicante airport this week. There will be flights from Alicante to Linz and Salzburg in Austria, and Bydgoszcz in Poland.

Ryanair will operate two weekly flights to these routes out of Alicante.

By announcing these new routes, Ryanair said it wants to “offer customers more options at the lowest rates when booking their new summer holidays”.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dylan Wagemans

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

King Charles Iii Coronation
Previous Story

Spanish and EU citizens visiting the UK now need this €12 document in major travel shake up

Latest from Lead

Go toTop