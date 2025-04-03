3 Apr, 2025
3 Apr, 2025 @ 17:30
1 min read

Police intercept cache of stolen American cars and vans during checks at port in Spain

21 HIGH-END cars and vans stolen in the United States have been intercepted at the port of Valencia.

The Guardia Civil and Spain’s Tax Agency, in collaboration with the US Container Security Initiative (CSI) recovered the vehicles.

The consignment was destined for various locations in Africa.

VEHICLE DISCOVERIES

The vehicles were all confirmed as stolen and were being transported inside shipping containers.

They had a total value of €1.1 million.

Inspections led to several containers being identified that did not have the official declared goods inside them.

The gangs shipping the goods had the units classified as carrying furniture and mattresses or simply declared the vehicles as being legal and not stolen.

Authorities say the cars and vans will be returned to their owners in the United States.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

