FOR the third time since 2021, an ‘Iceland-hybrid’ Union Jack has been rolled out for UK Officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid displayed the wrong British flat at the G5+ Summit on Monday.

The Union Jack features the three crosses of the patron saints of England, Scotland and Ireland.

British Prime Minister Keir poses with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in London, also on Monday.

The central St George’s Cross representing England is larger than the other two crosses sitting behind it.

However, the crosses on the flag displayed at the Summit are all identical in size. The blue is also lighter than its normal royal blue, and the white on the St Andrew’s Cross and St Patrick’s Cross are the same size as the red stripe.

This protocol error occurred twice during the day. First at the meeting between Jose Manuel Albares and his European counterparts to discuss the war in Ukraine, and second, when Albares meet with Foreign Office Secretary David Lammy.

The issue appears to be ongoing, with snapshots of Albares with Liz Truss and James Cleverly posing in front of another incorrect British flag in Madrid in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the same day in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

They posed together for press photographs in front of the official British flag.