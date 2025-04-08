Motorcyclist, 89, dies in collision with a lorry during Gibraltar’s school-run rush hour

AN elderly man has died after he was knocked off his motorbike during the Gibraltar school run rush hour.

The 89-year-old collided with a heavy goods vehicle on Monday afternoon at the northbound junction of Winston Churchill Avenue and Glacis Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 3.16pm, during a period of heavy congestion linked to school pick-ups and cross-border commuter traffic, including lorries, buses and coaches.

The man was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for multiple serious injuries.

He was later moved to the Critical Care Unit, where he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

His next of kin and the HM Coroner have been informed.

Royal Gibraltar Police implemented traffic diversions in the area to facilitate access for emergency services, carry out forensic examinations, and begin clean-up operations.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

The RGP are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit or RGP Duty Officer on +350 200 72500 or via www.police.gi/report-online.

It’s the second school-run incident in the last week, after two men got involved in a fist fight in broad daylight as other drivers and pedestrians looked on in amazement.

The two men were seen to throw a couple of punches in the area of Waterport Roadway outside Bayside and Westside Comprehensive schools before one of them rushes to his boot and draws out an iron pipe.

The RGP firearms officers later arrested one of the men on suspicion of waving or threatening with a gun during the incident.