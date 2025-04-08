Think airport baggage handlers toss your suitcase around? TikToker’s video might surprise you

MANY people think that baggage handlers just throw suitcases around at the airport. But a recent video posted on TikTok shows how baggage is actually stored inside an airplane.

The process of loading the luggage of more than 100 people is less automated than some people may think.



There’s not a big group of people involved in the loading process. In fact, there’s only one person inside the airplane when luggage is being brought in.

The video was posted by the jacksflightclub account, which regularly shares tips, tricks, and secrets about air travel.

In the video you can see luggage being loaded onto the plane by using a one-way conveyor belt, while the handler puts the luggage in place with great care.

Although it may seem easy, keep in mind that luggage can be really heavy, demonstrated via the handler’s need to rest halfway through the footage.



In order to psyche himself up for some heavy lifting, the worker does some push-ups in the cargo hold, at the beginning of the task.

Halfway through the video, the handler is seen resting a bit when the luggage stops coming for a while.

In most narrowbody aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 that many UK-airlines use, the baggage is loaded manually, like in the video.

On bigger aircraft, containers may be used that are pre-filled with luggage to make loading the aircraft easier.