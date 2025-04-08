Gibraltar’s controversial Eastside mega marina project finally gets the green light

THE long-awaited Eastside project has finally been given the green light, paving the way for one of the most significant developments on the Rock in recent years.

Full planning permission was formally granted by Gibraltar’s Development and Planning Commission (DPC) after members were invited to view the final positioning of a major coastal breakwater, part of the infrastructure’s sea defence plans.

The approval is subject to a redesign of the revetment at the end of the sea wall to reduce its visual impact.

The majority of DPC members confirmed they were satisfied with the southernmost extent of the breakwater.

The current work-site as seen from Catalan Bay. The project will extend further out into the sea.

Led by TNG Real Estate (Eastside) Ltd, the first phase of the project includes the construction of a marina and coastal protection works.

It follows the granting of outline planning permission for the wider masterplan in August 2022.

The Eastside development is expected to deliver hundreds of new homes, leisure facilities and green public spaces on reclaimed land east of the Rock.

But the decision has not been without controversy.

Residents of neighbouring Catalan Bay claim they were ‘not consulted’ amid a host of unfulfilled promises.

Architect rendering of what the final Eastside marina might look like

“Now we face that, without consultation, this went through. There were no notices put up,” a spokesperson told GBC.

“We weren’t consulted before, and we have a scenario now that they are considering an arm which comes this way — so it goes out and then comes along and blocks the whole view of Catalan Bay.

“The beaches are going to be systematically destroyed year in, year out. They’re going to be eroded every year.

“Trucks to fill the beaches up. The people of Gibraltar need to know this is going to affect the Gibraltarian way of life.”

Environmental groups have also voiced concerns about the potential impact on marine biodiversity and the long-term health of nearby beaches.

They warn that the proposed breakwater could alter wave dynamics, leading to sand erosion and increased pollution on the shoreline.

Officials, however, have emphasised that the development will move forward ‘in a manner that respects and protects its surrounding natural environment’, in line with Gibraltar’s commitments to biodiversity and marine conservation.

Construction on the first phase is expected to begin later this year.