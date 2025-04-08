Jennifer Lopez is coming to Spain: ‘Up All Night’ tour will hit five cities this summer – including Malaga

JENNIFER Lopez has announced that she will be coming to Spain this year with her new tour ‘Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live 2025’.

Known as ‘The Ultimate Triple Threat’ – singer, dancer and actress – she will offer five shows in cities across the country.

In the middle of her Spanish tour, Lopez will perform in Malaga, on July 11, at the Ciudad de Malaga Athletics Stadium.

READ MORE: Fuengirola’s Eurovision links – Spain’s entry Melody lives in the Costa del Sol town AND Norway’s entrant grew up there – Olive Press News Spain

Before this, she will begin in Pontevedra, on July 8, at Tafisa Park, and then make her way to Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, in Cadiz, two days later.

After Malaga, Barcelona will host the superstar at the Sant Jordi Club on July 15, before Lopez says goodbye to Spain in Bilbao, at the BEC, on July 16.

Jennifer Lopez attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York. (credit: Cordon Press)

“I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s going to be an amazing summer,” the singer said in a recent Instagram post.

Information on ticket sales will be disclosed soon, but she has advised fans to ‘visit @onthejlo for local venue ticketing information this week.’

Lopez is an award-winning, multi-platinum artist with many achievements.



To date, she has sold more than 80 million records, over 15 billion streams and nearly 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She has gained fame as an actress with her role in many movies, and has participated in many fashion events.

Her music career took off in 1999, with her album ‘On the 6’.

Her ventures include acting in romantic comedies, releasing chart-topping albums, and even headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.