Former Beckham bodyguard- Craig Ainsworth- took his life in Valencia park after long bouts of depression

DETAILS have emerged about the tragic death of former bodyguard Craig Ainsworth and where it happened.

The 40-year-old worked for celebrity clients including David and Victoria Beckham.

It was revealed last weekend that he had died after ‘going missing in Spain’ and that the former Royal Marine suffered with depression.

READ MORE:

CRAIG AINSWORTH(Facebook image)

Last Sunday, two men walking in a municipal park in Lliria(Valencia province) raised the alarm after finding Craig’s body, after he hung himself.

Lliria Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers went to the park, along with a fire crew and paramedics.

Craig was identified by documents found inside his backpack a few meters away.

He had travelled on his own in a hire car from Denia on the Costa Blanca to Lliria.

The vehicle was located in the parking lot.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that he decided to take his own life and that nobody else was involved.

The previous day, Craig posted a farewell message on social media, saying: “Goodbye beautiful people. Living is the strangest thing in the world. For most of you this will be a shock, but my pain has been tremendous for the last four years.”

He talked about losing great friends during the Covid-19 pandemic with the lockdown ‘destroying’ everything that he had built.

Poignantly, he appealed for anybody in his state, to ‘seek help’.

His mother Sally Ainsworth announced his passing last weekend in an Facebook post.

‘Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD,´

He worked for the Beckham family from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in London’s Holland Park.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Ainsworth from friends, family and former military personnel he served with.

Many former colleagues referenced how important it is to speak out and ask for help.

“He didn’t strike me as a guy struggling so it just proves again and again that no one is immune to battles that go on ever after service, so please reach out,” Kev Willis wrote on Facebook.

Ainsworth had also previously worked as a bodyguard for Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger.