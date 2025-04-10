10 Apr, 2025
10 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool – € 2,350,000

A fully refurbished, luxurious family villa in Marbella Country Club, a prestigious, fully gated community in Nueva Andalucia. The villa blends a Mediterranean outdoor with a more contemporary interior. It offers a great sensation of being at home along with great outdoors for relaxing or entertaining. Layout: Entry level offers an entrance with cloakroom for guests, a cosy sitting room with fireplace and double height ceiling with gallery, a separate dining area with adjacent fully fitted open plan kitchen & breakfast bar. Also on this level is 1 bedroom en-suite, at present in use as an… See full property details

Villa

Nueva Andalucia, Málaga

  4 beds

  5 baths

€ 2,350,000

