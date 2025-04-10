Boy, 14, will not be imprisoned despite killing father during family argument in Spain’s Murcia

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy who was convicted of stabbing his father to death to protect his mother during an argument, will not be imprisoned.

Murcia’s Juvenile Court has overturned an initial ruling that would have seen him detained at a centre for two years.

Instead in an agreement struck with the Prosecutor’s Office, he will be given probation under a series of strict rules.

The boy admitted stabbing his father five times in June 2024 at a house in Totana.

He intervened in a row between his parents, causing injuries to his father’s liver, diaphragm, and right lung.

The man was hospitalised and died later.

The probation regime includes continuing to go to school, psychological monitoring, checks on substance abuses, and compulsory attendance of a variety of courses dealing with issues like conflict resolution and social competence.

The judge also requires him to take part in sports, educational, and social leisure activities.

He will also be subject to a night-time curfew and having any contact with ‘criminal circles’.

The boy will also be supervised by educational and medical teams and to attend all scheduled appointments to ‘demonstrate a responsible attitude towards following all rules of conduct’.