AN Alicante court has imposed six years of internment for a teenage boy who shot dead his parents and younger brother at their Elche home in February.

The boy-aged 15 at the time- was given the maximum possible sentence requested by prosecutors, as he was not 16 until March, and therefore not eligible for a stiffer punishment of ten years.

He has been hospitalised in an undisclosed Valencia Province centre since February and will remain there until he turns 21.

He will then be released under a three-year supervised freedom licence and have his criminal record expunged.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the youngster, named as Santiago, struck at the family home in the Algoda area of Elche after a row over his school grades, which had fallen from their usual high level.

His mobile phone was taken away and his parents disabled their Wifi router to restrict his internet access.

He shot his mother in the back while in the kitchen and then killed his brother, 10, who saw what happened.

Santiago waited for his father to get home a few hours later and fired three bullets into him.

The trial was held under great secrecy in Alicante last August with details only just released.

The hearing was quick as Santiago confessed to all the homicide charges.

Police in February said they were shocked at how he showed no remorse over the killings.

Relatives of his parents wanted the court to stop him inheriting any of his mother and father’s assets, but they were told the issue had to be handled as a civil matter.

