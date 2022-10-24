AN Irish woman, 75, died on Sunday after falling ten metres during a hiking trek in the Escorca area of Mallorca.

The victim was part of an organised group of 12 people, who were all believed to come from Ireland.

She was walking through a mountainous area known as Pas d’en Segarra in the Puig de Roig.

The woman lost her footing- much to the shock of her companions who witnessed her fatal plunge.

A Guardia Civil mountain rescue team and Mallorca firefighters rushed to the accident scene but could only confirm the woman’s death.

A helicopter was mobilised and took her body to the Inca Hospital for an autopsy.

It’s not known whether any family members were part of the hiking group or from what part of Ireland she came from.

READ MORE: