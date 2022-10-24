4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sanlucar la Mayor with garage - € 269,900

Villa Sanlúcar la Mayor, Seville 4 beds 3 baths € 269,900

Living surrounded by nature is QUALITY OF LIFE This could be the house of your dreams, in the heart of Sevillian Aljarafe, in what is known as Lucus Solis "Ciudad del Sol", Sanlúcar la Mayor, just 18 km from the capital We present this recreational estate with direct access from the Carretera de Sanlúcar la Mayor- Olivares, 5 minutes by car from the town It is a plot of almost 4,000 m2, with almost 1,800 meters of olive groves, with covered parking for six cars and a beautiful 150 m2 built house The farm has two entrances, one from which you can access directly to the parking area,… See full property details