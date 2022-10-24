A Madrid court has fined 11 people nearly €700 each after a rowdy stag-do forced a delay to a high-speed train service between Madrid and Malaga in July 2018.

It now can retrieve the money from the members of the bachelor party due to the court ruling.

Train operator Renfe paid €7,676 in compensation to 216 passengers as its ‘punctuality’ code had been broken.

The rowdy ‘young’ group refused to listen to Renfe staff after loud shouting and singing after boarding the AVE train in Madrid.

With railway safety regulations being breached, the party were ordered to leave the train at Cordoba.

They refused and based themselves in the buffet car where the Madrid court said they ‘drunk, danced, sung, and shouted at full volume in a totally uncontrolled way’.

Police Nacional officers were called in to remove the drunken mob off the train, resulting in a 15-minute delay at Cordoba.

Renfe says there’s been a rise in recent years of stag and hen parties using their services resulting in more disruption to other passengers.

