SALMONELLA SCARE!: supermarket chicken burgers pulled after bacteria alert hits shelves across Spain

A BATCH of chicken burgers sold by Spanish supermarket chain DIA has been slapped with a health warning after testing positive for the dangerous salmonella bacteria.

The warning applies to a dodgy lot of ‘burger meat de pollo – Selección DIA’, packed in plastic trays containing six patties (90g each, 540g total), with a use-by date of April 19, 2025 and lot number 250969.

The Spanish Food Safety Agency (AESAN) blew the whistle after the contaminated burgers were found lurking in fridges across nine regions, including Madrid, Catalunya, Valencia, Andalucia and Galicia.

Officials are racing to take the infected meat off shelves and have issued an urgent warning to households: “Do NOT eat these burgers!”

If you’ve tucked into one already and start suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or headaches, experts urge you to get to a doctor ASAP – as these could be signs of salmonellosis, a nasty foodborne illness.

The warning comes as part of Spain’s rapid alert system (SCIRI), with food safety teams now working overtime to track down any further stock that may have slipped through the net into other parts of the country.

So, if you’ve got DIA chicken burgers in your fridge, check the packaging now – and bin it, before it bins you!