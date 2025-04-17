17 Apr, 2025
17 Apr, 2025 @ 16:15
SALMONELLA SCARE!: supermarket chicken burgers pulled after bacteria alert hits shelves across Spain

A BATCH of chicken burgers sold by Spanish supermarket chain DIA has been slapped with a health warning after testing positive for the dangerous salmonella bacteria.

The warning applies to a dodgy lot of ‘burger meat de pollo – Selección DIA’, packed in plastic trays containing six patties (90g each, 540g total), with a use-by date of  April 19, 2025 and lot number 250969.

The Spanish Food Safety Agency (AESAN) blew the whistle after the contaminated burgers were found lurking in fridges across nine regions, including Madrid, Catalunya, Valencia, Andalucia and Galicia.

Officials are racing to take the infected meat off shelves and have issued an urgent warning to households: “Do NOT eat these burgers!”

If you’ve tucked into one already and start suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or headaches, experts urge you to get to a doctor ASAP – as these could be signs of salmonellosis, a nasty foodborne illness.

The warning comes as part of Spain’s rapid alert system (SCIRI), with food safety teams now working overtime to track down any further stock that may have slipped through the net into other parts of the country.

So, if you’ve got DIA chicken burgers in your fridge, check the packaging now – and bin it, before it bins you!

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

