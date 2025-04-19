4 bedroom Villa for sale in Elche / Elx with pool garage – € 459,000

VILLA FOR SALE IN URB. PEÑA DE LAS AGUILAS- ELCHE Exceptional property! Located in the prestigious urbanization of Peña de las Águilas, in Elche (Alicante). The villa built on a spacious plot of 2,660 m², offers a perfect balance between the charm of rustic style and modern comforts, all in an environment that guarantees an unparalleled quality of life. A fantastic swimming pool provides a safe and refreshing space for hot days, while the charming Chill out area is the perfect place to relax outdoors, enjoy reading a good book or simply contemplate the scenery. For those who love social… See full property details

Villa

Elche / Elx, Alicante

4 beds 4 baths

€ 459,000