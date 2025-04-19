19 Apr, 2025
19 Apr, 2025 @ 15:54
Spain crowned best country for American retirees

by

SPAIN has long been one of the most popular countries for retirees from the UK, Germany, France and many other European countries, but according to a new study Spain is also one of the best countries for American retirees. 

The study was carried out by Global Intelligence Unit, an international consultancy firm, and compared many variables such as the weather, taxes, acceptance towards migrants and others.

Spain ranked in first place on the index, beating the likes of Portugal, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

It scored so well due to its low cost of living, excellent quality of life, good public and private healthcare systems and visas for being able to move there. 

Revealed: These are the richest and poorest towns in Spain
Madrid would be the most popular location for American expats

The report suggests that Madrid is one of the most popular choices for American retirees, ‘known for its long history and culture’, and praised for its relatively low cost of living.

It suggests that a single person can live in the capital for around $2000 to $2500 USD per month – the equivalent of €1,765 to €2,207. 

But it’s worth keeping in mind this might be a little low given the current rising costs in Spain.

The number of Americans living in Spain has risen by 10,000, according to official data.

Dylan Wagemans

Dylan Wagemans is a student International Journalism from Belgium.
He's working as an intern at The Olive Press newspaper.

