19 Apr, 2025
19 Apr, 2025 @ 16:33
From coal to culture: Barcelona’s forgotten power plant Tres Xemeneies to get epic makeover

ONCE a towering titan of industry, the iconic Tres Xemeneies power plant is set to become the beating heart of Barcelona’s cultural future.

The 1970s relic, named after its three colossal chimneys (that’s Tres Xemeneies in Catalan), has been gathering dust since it shut down in 2011.

What Tres Xemeneies looks like now

But not for much longer. Architecture dream team Garces de Seta Bonet Arquitectes and Marvel have just released dazzling visuals of their wild new vision: E la nave va – a name borrowed from a classic Fellini flick.

Vision of the future

Out goes coal and in comes creativity. This bold transformation will morph the hulking plant into Catalunya Media City, a buzzing hub for media, tech, and public arts.

The mammoth turbine hall will be reborn –  with vibes straight out of London’s Tate Modern and NYC’s Park Avenue Armory.

We’re talking 17-metre ceilings, epic sound studios, labs, and enough flexible free space to host everything from film fests to virtual reality showcases.

And the origins of the station have not been forgotten, with it still producing power –  4,500m² of solar panels will crown the roof, and its smart eco-friendly design will help shrink its carbon footprint.

“This is about turning an industrial past into a cultural future,” said architect Jonathan Marvel. And with views over the Med and Badalona, it’s looking like the power plant’s second act will be nothing short of electric.

