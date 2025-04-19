19 Apr, 2025
19 Apr, 2025 @ 12:15
····
1 min read

DOGGIE DELIGHTS!: Malaga opens first bakery for pups – and it’s absolutely paw-some

by
Photo: Adobe Stock

FORGET your croissants and cronuts – Malaga’s latest sweet spot is for four-legged foodies!

Dulces para Perros, the city’s first-ever bakery dedicated entirely to dogs, has opened its doors – and tails are wagging all over town.

Located on Avenida de los Guindos 29, this brand-new canine cake shop is serving up delicious, handcrafted treats made especially for pups – no preservatives, no gluten, no nonsense. Just good, honest ingredients like chicken, carrot, and liver, all baked into beautifully decorated dog-friendly delights.

The grand opening saw pooches of all shapes and sizes descend on the shop with their owners in tow, sniffing out samples and making their picks at the doggie tasting bar – yes, that’s a thing now!

Dog mum and founder Simona Pittnerova, who lives in Malaga, says the bakery was born out of love for animals and a desire to give them healthier, more exciting snack options. And the response? Pawsitively overwhelming.

“You won’t find boring tins or kibble here,” Simona says. “Everything is handmade on-site with ingredients that are 100% suitable for dogs – and even some for cats!”

Indeed, feline friends haven’t been forgotten. There’s a tasty selection of tuna cakes and special snacks to keep kitties feeling just as spoiled.

From doggie doughnuts to puppy cupcakes, all treats are free from added salt and sugar, and use only natural colourings. And for the pampered pups with a birthday coming up? You can order a personalised cake, choosing the base, filling, and decoration – making it the perfect centrepiece for your fur baby’s big day.

Simona adds: “Dogs have their own preferences just like we do – some love chicken, others go mad for fish. That’s why we offer tastings, so every dog finds their favourite flavour.”

And it’s not just about the food. The shop itself is warm, welcoming and perfectly pet-friendly – whether your dog is shy, cheeky, cuddly or completely bonkers.

You’ll find it at Avenida de los Guindos 29, local 18B, Málaga.

Because let’s face it – dogs deserve cake too

Tags:

