Budget airlines in massive price hike for weekend flights between Spain and Rome ahead of Pope Francis funeral mass

FLIGHT prices from Spain to Rome for the next few days have soared since Tuesday’s announcement that the funeral of Pope Francis will take place this Saturday.

Roman Catholics looking to make the journey to the Vatican City have been in a scramble for bookings with heavy demand pumping up fares.

The best offers are from the big two airports at Barcelona and Madrid in contrast to dramatic price rises elsewhere in Spain- especially from low-cost carriers.

Price hikes are also expected around the time that the Conclave of Cardinals meets to choose a new pontiff from May 5.

Angus Kidman, travel expert at Finder, said: “We’ll definitely see an increase in flight prices to Rome and to Italy over the next few weeks, as the faithful flock to pay their respects and potentially to see the announcement of the new Pope.”

A Valencian parish priest trying to organise a trip to Rome for the funeral said: “From Monday to today, prices have risen tremendously.”

The best offers appear to be from Barcelona where flying out with Vueling on Friday and returning with Wizz on Monday comes in at just €137, with extras like luggage to be added.

National carrier Iberia out of Madrid has a basic price of €350 per person, but Italy’s ITA Airways have prices that are over €100 lower.

The big price rises have come at Spain’s provincial airports with some incredible charges.

A Ryanair return flight from Alicante-Elche between Friday and Monday is now coming in at €525 per head, and that’s before taking luggage into account and other extras.

But costs tumble by close to 50% if flights from Alicante are taken to Barcelona or Frankfurt and then to Rome by using carriers like Vueling or Lufthansa.

Valencia airport has eye-watering prices as well, with a Ryanair return service priced at €666- with add ons not included.

Wizz is even more expensive with a basic charge of €680.

The following weekend, the same Wizz flight is €137 while Ryanair costs €150.