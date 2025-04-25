2 bedroom Villa for sale in Salobrena – € 349,000

This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom semi-detached home is ideally located just minutes from the beach and the historic centre of Salobreña. The home features a bright, open-plan living and dining area with an integrated kitchen, opening onto the main terrace. Off the entrance hall is a bathroom and one bedroom, while the upper floor hosts the second bedroom with an impressive private terrace with an outdoor shower and stunning sea views. Enjoy the tranquillity of this lovely home while being just a stone’s throw from the beach and all the amenities Salobreña has to offer. This property… See full property details

Villa

Salobreña, Granada

2 beds 1 baths

€ 349,000