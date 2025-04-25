25 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Apr, 2025 @ 12:38
1 min read

The Olive Press gets crafty: a new approach to our social media platforms sees 375% growth and the winners of our Tom Jones and David Walliams competitions

by

THE Olive Press social media platforms have spiked by 176% this year.

The combined outlets of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have never been performing so well.

Facebook alone reached a whopping 4.7 million views over the last month…an increase of 204%, while since January it has risen by 375%.

Visitors to the Meta platform watched a staggering total of 61 days of our content.

Engagement shows that one-minute views have gone up by 379%.

Meanwhile, Instagram has seen another huge rise, particularly among women, who are 61% of our visitors.

We have had 147,000 views on the platform over the last fortnight, with an incredible 5.9% of visitors coming from Marbella, 3.4% from London and 2.8% from Madrid.

An impressive 85% of views this year have come from regular followers, while we have reached 130% more new accounts.

This all comes hand in hand with the staggering growth of our website last year, which reached nine million unique visitors and a 924% rise in a year.

But, it is on social media that we have focused this spring, after adding the talented social media guru, Alicia Kirk, to our team.

Alicia Kirk

The university graduate, 25, has done a fabulous job promoting our brand and reaching out to new readers. 

Thanks to her work, you can now enjoy a steady flow of engaging content across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Lucky winners!

THE Olive Press has been flooded with entries for the Tom Jones competition.

Over 350 of you got in touch to grab the two pairs of free tickets to his Alicante concert on August 13. 

And after spinning the wheel the two lucky winners are: Angela Taylor and David Mitchell – congratulations!

Angela and David will have an unforgettable night along with their fortunate guests, as The Welsh Tiger hypnotises the crowd with his soothing voice. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Spain’s economy minister dazzles America with boasts of world-leading GDP growth – and all in perfect English

Latest from National News

Go toTop