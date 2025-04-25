WATCH: Spain’s economy minister dazzles America with boasts of world-leading GDP growth – and all in perfect English

AT a time of intense stress for the global economy, at the mercy of the tariff war declared by the United States and the policies of its president, Donald Trump, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is giving Spain several boosts.

The IMF has projected that Spain is one of the economies that will grow the most this year, the only one that hasn’t undergone downward revisions.

In an interview with American economic news broadcaster CNBC, Spain’s Minister of Economy Carlos Cuerpo stunned American viewers when explaining the great state of the Spanish economy.

Spain was the only major advanced economy with an upward forecast revision by the IMF. For the 2nd year in a row, we're set to lead the world in GDP growth.



In addition to raising its growth forecast for this year by two tenths of a percentage point, to 2.5%, and maintaining its estimate of 1.8% for next year, the IMF has also marginally improved its forecasts for the Spanish economy in the longer term.

For 2027 it now forecasts growth of 1.7%, compared to the 1.6% it estimated last October.

From there, it places the potential growth of the Spanish economy at around 1.6% per year for the following three years.

The IMF economists expect that the improvement in their growth forecasts will translate into greater job creation, to an employed population of 21.974 million people, 26,000 more than they expected in October.

The IMF has gradually aligned itself with the official Spanish economic forecasts, which have systematically exceeded the expectations of its economists in recent years.