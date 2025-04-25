WATCH: Local councillor for LGBTQI rights suffers homophobic beating in kebab shop in Spain

A GAY councillor says he was physically assaulted by kebab shop staff and suffered homophobic slurs.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at the premises in Lorqui, Murcia, but the ESdiario news portal has reported on Friday that the shop owner has a very different view of what happened.

Victor Saez, is the city’s Youth, Celebrations, Tourism and LGTBIQ Rights councillor and he filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

The assault on the socialist councillor happened on the evening of the Bando de la Huerta fiestas.

Saez posted on social media that he suffered ‘homophobic aggression by the shop owner and his waiters’.

The 32-year-old says he was hit several times by the staff who called him a ‘f—k–g f—-t’.

Saez was with a friend and having ordered a kebab, asked for the bathroom keys because it was locked.

The keys were not given to him and when he asked for a complaint form, matters started to escalate.

Victor Saez said: “The kebab store owner lunged at me saying that I should not talk to his daughter.”

He then threatened me, he added: ‘I’ll kill you, f—-t, I’m going to kill you, I’m going to cut your throat.”

Saez added that waiters came out from behind the bar and started beating him.

SAEZ(LEFT) FILES POLICE COMPLAINT, THURSDAY

The events were captured on video which included the councillor being punched in the face several times and thrown to the ground.

At that stage, other shocked customers intervened.

The ESDiario news portal reported on Friday a different angle to Tuesday’s events.

It says the shop owner has made a police complaint against Saez who he accuses of throwing a stool when they would not allow him to access the toilet.

He is accused of breaking a window and shouting racial slurs like ‘sh—y Moors’ before asking for a complaint form, which was initially refused because of his alleged behaviour.

Saez went to hospital for a check up, after suffering a swollen hand.

“It is the second time that I have been attacked for being homosexual. I’m tired of it. Enough of homophobic aggressions!” he commented.

The PSOE Socialist party general-secretary in Murcia, Francisco Lucas, said: “It is unfortunate that these situations continue to occur and we strongly condemn the homophobic aggression suffered by Victor Saez.·”

“What happened was totally unjustifiable”, he added.





