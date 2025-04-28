28 Apr, 2025
28 Apr, 2025 @ 13:06
1 min read

BREAKING: Chaos as massive power outage strikes all of Spain and other countries – airplanes can’t land and traffic lights fail

by
Spain makes fresh plea for EU to do more to fight rising energy prices
Torres de alta tension Electricity pylons are seen in El Viso del Alcor, near Seville, southern Spain September 28, 2006. Spanish conglomerate Acciona said on Wednesday it has secured options to buy another 1.32 percent of Endesa at 34.79 euros a share, taking its potential stake in the power genrator to 15 percent. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (SPAIN)

AT around 12.30pm today Spain experienced a massive, nationwide power outage.

Reports have come in from Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla, Bilbao and Cadiz indicating that it is not an isolated incident.

Some reports include that Portugal without power. Gibraltar appears to be the only region on the Iberian peninsula with electricity at the time of writing.

For now, mobile internet still seems to be working, if intermittently.

Traffic lights have stopped working, causing traffic chaos in cities and junctions throughout the country. Airplanes are grounded on the runway and there are fears for ones still in the air.

The Spanish traffic authority has asked people to avoid driving as much as possible as the power outage has taken all traffic lights and road signs offline.
“Avoid moving as much as possible and be very careful on the road,” the DGT said.

According to reports, power company Endesa blames it on a failure Spain’s national grid. The authorities are working to analyse and fix the problem.

The latest update from the national grid is that power is already returning to some areas in the north and south of the peninsula as of 1.33pm.

Only the Canary Islands and the Balearics currently enjoy electricity within Spain, with Ceuta and Melilla presumed to also be unaffected.

More to follow….

