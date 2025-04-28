2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas with pool garage – € 399,000

Welcome to this wonderful apartment in the sought-after area of La Cala Mijas on the Costa del Sol. With its corner location, the apartment receives plenty of natural light throughout the day. The enclosed balcony, 12 m² in size, offers partial sea views and is the perfect spot to enjoy the afternoon and evening sun. The apartment has central air conditioning, installed on the roof, for a comfortable indoor climate year-round. Upon entering, there is a practical hallway with space for hanging coats, as well as a fully equipped separate kitchen. There is also a guest toilet with a shower and… See full property details

Apartment

La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 399,000