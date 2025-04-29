ORGANIC TO GO: Bringing healthy and sustainable eating to Marbella and the Costa del Sol

THERE is a dynamic new way to get the freshest ‘100% organic’ food and veg delivered direct to your door on the Costa del Sol.

In an era when eating healthy and sustainably are more important than ever, Organic ToGo is understandably making waves.

Set up this year, the organic delivery company is seeing a sharp rise in customers looking for the easiest way to get the best quality locally-produced food.

The brainchild of dynamic Dane Carsten Dreyer Christensen, he saw a gap in the market having moved to Marbella with his Finnish wife, Mairena, and their daughter three years ago.

Drawn by the Mediterranean lifestyle, they saw the opportunity to promote their long-standing passion for organic food.

Having run a similar business back in their native Copenhagen, they knew that healthy eating could be both quick and delicious, and this philosophy is at the core of their business.

“Being involved in a similar company to Organic ToGo back in Denmark for many years, I could see the same interest for similar products here.

“Yet here in Andalucia, we have far better access to amazing fresh, high-quality produce, if you know where to source it.

“It took a while for us to locate the best organic farmers, but once we did it made perfect sense to offer their produce up and down the coast.”

Of course, one of the many queries frequently leveled at Carsten is how to prove his products are truly organic?

“Not only is it certified as 100% organic, we are now conducting regular sample testing to ensure there are no pesticides or harmful chemicals in our produce,” continues Carsten, a mathematician and data analyst by trade.

“Transparency is key for us, and we want our customers to trust the quality of what they are eating.”

Around 98% of the fruit and vegetables are grown in Andalucia, while another 1% comes from other regions in Spain.

Only 1% is sourced internationally when necessary.

“We prioritize local growers, because it ensures the best quality and minimizes the environmental impact of transportation.” continues Carsten, a keen padel player, who also loves hiking and football.

“Our goal is to make organic eating as easy as possible. We deliver directly to your home, so you don’t have to spend time searching for organic products.

“We also focus on seasonal produce, ensuring the best quality and taste while reducing the need for excessive transportation.

“Additionally, we are continuously developing new products that make it easy to integrate healthy food into a busy lifestyle.”



Visit: www.organictogo.es for more details