30 Apr, 2025
30 Apr, 2025 @ 16:48
DON’T MISS the new edition of the Mallorca Olive Press (AND our other five!)

by

WE are proud to announce our new edition of the Mallorca Olive Press (issue 204) has just come out on E-edition, while thousands of copies are also making their way around the island.

While some of you regularly pick up our free printed newspapers in Mallorca and along the costas, most of you will probably not know about them.

Printed edition is on the streets now

We actually have SIX, including one German edition on the Costa del Sol PLUS our April Property Magazine.

All you have to do is click on this link below and read the classic, old style way of digesting news, as it’s been done for centuries.

We hope you enjoy them!

Staff Reporter

