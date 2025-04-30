Four arrests made after Costa del Sol gangsters pull a gun on police during month of narco violence

A PATROL of the Policia Nacional experienced a very tense situation on April 22, when a routine control almost ended up being a shootout between four criminals and the police in La Linea.

The four men tried to elude the police officers, with one of them going so far as to point a loaded gun at a police officer, with the officer having to duck behind his vehicle for safety.

With the arrival of enforcements, officers were able to regain control over the situation at the height of Balandro Street.

When officers searched the criminal’s vehicle, they found two balaclavas, a crowbar, a mace and several screwdrivers.

The Policia Nacional detained the four individuals. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The four individuals were identified as highly dangerous people, with numerous criminal records.

They are linked to criminal organisations based on the Costa del Sol, dedicated to drug trafficking and robbery with force in homes.

In addition, one of the detainees had an active search warrant placed on him by the Spanish police.

After being detained, three of the men were released, except for the individual carrying the firearm.

The National Police is keeping proceedings open to clarify the scope of the criminal activities of the detainees and their possible involvement in other recent events in the area.