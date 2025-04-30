SPANISH HOUSE OF CARDS: Rebels boot out mayor in Manilva power shake-up

IN a turn of events more suited to a political drama than the sleepy coastal town of Manilva on Spain’s Costa del Sol, a vote of no confidence has ousted conservative mayor Jose Manuel Fernandez, making way for Mario Jimenez, a veteran of Manilva’s political scene who returns to the mayoralty.

Jimenez, head of Compromiso Manilva, takes control after uniting forces with former councillors of United Left (IU) – a coalition that once ruled the town but fractured years ago amid internal disputes and legal troubles.

The move marks a stunning reunion for the left-wing factions that had splintered following the controversial tenure of former mayor Antonia Munoz. She was found guilty by a Malaga court of continuously issuing 749 employment contracts without following legal procedures during her tenure as mayor from 2007 to 2013.

This practice was deemed a continuing act of administrative misconduct, resulting in her being banned from holding any public office for nine years.

Jimenez’s rise to power isn’t new – he previously served as mayor of Manilva in 2016 following a motion of no confidence that ousted the Socialist mayor, and again in 2019, when he formed a coalition government with the PSOE despite IU being the most voted party.

Now, after another no-confidence motion against Fernandez, he becomes the town’s new mayor.

United Left was once a dominant force in Manilva’s politics but collapsed after the scandal-ridden reign of Antonia Munoz. The IU faction splintered, with some councillors forming Compromiso Manilva, which has now gained control through this dramatic power shift.

Jimenez’s return has left the town’s political landscape in a state of flux. The left, once divided, is now reunited – and the conservative PP’s hold on power has evaporated.

After the 2023 local elections, Fernandez formed a shaky coalition between the PP, IU remnants, and occasional backing from far-right VOX.

However, it was always a fragile union, and tensions reached a breaking point in January when Fernandez brought Compromiso Manilva into the fold to strengthen his minority government. That decision backfired when his former partners turned against him.

They reunited with their old allies in Compromiso and launched a motion of no confidence that removed Fernandez from office.

Fuming from the opposition benches, Fernandez accused the new coalition of betrayal and power-hungry scheming. “This is nothing but Mario Jimenez’s ambition run wild,” he lashed out after the vote.

The Socialist Party (PSOE), which had previously signed an agreement with Compromiso Manilva in November 2024 to support Jimenez’s investiture, abstained during the motion and slammed both the outgoing and incoming administrations. “They’re more interested in a paycheque than governing Manilva,” said Diego Jimenez, PSOE representative.

Even VOX expressed disappointment, claiming they would have continued to support Fernandez if he had agreed to an audit of the town hall – something he failed to do.

The new ruling bloc now consists of Compromiso Manilva and the former IU councillors. On the outside looking in are the PP, PSOE, and VOX, all now relegated to the opposition benches.

This latest shift marks the fifth time in just over a decade that Manilva has seen a change in its mayoralty. Jimenez’s return represents the latest twist in a long saga of political instability that has rocked the town since 2011.