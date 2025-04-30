30 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Apr, 2025 @ 16:23
··
2 mins read

SPANISH HOUSE OF CARDS: Rebels boot out mayor in Manilva power shake-up

by
Mario Jiminez during his last stint as mayor

IN a turn of events more suited to a political drama than the sleepy coastal town of Manilva on Spain’s Costa del Sol, a vote of no confidence has ousted conservative mayor Jose Manuel Fernandez, making way for Mario Jimenez, a veteran of Manilva’s political scene who returns to the mayoralty.

Jimenez, head of Compromiso Manilva, takes control after uniting forces with former councillors of United Left (IU) – a coalition that once ruled the town but fractured years ago amid internal disputes and legal troubles.

The move marks a stunning reunion for the left-wing factions that had splintered following the controversial tenure of former mayor Antonia Munoz. She was found guilty by a Malaga court of continuously issuing 749 employment contracts without following legal procedures during her tenure as mayor from 2007 to 2013.

This practice was deemed a continuing act of administrative misconduct, resulting in her being banned from holding any public office for nine years.

Jimenez’s rise to power isn’t new – he previously served as mayor of Manilva in 2016 following a motion of no confidence that ousted the Socialist mayor, and again in 2019, when he formed a coalition government with the PSOE despite IU being the most voted party.

Now, after another no-confidence motion against Fernandez, he becomes the town’s new mayor.

United Left was once a dominant force in Manilva’s politics but collapsed after the scandal-ridden reign of Antonia Munoz. The IU faction splintered, with some councillors forming Compromiso Manilva, which has now gained control through this dramatic power shift.

Jimenez’s return has left the town’s political landscape in a state of flux. The left, once divided, is now reunited –  and the conservative PP’s hold on power has evaporated.

After the 2023 local elections, Fernandez formed a shaky coalition between the PP, IU remnants, and occasional backing from far-right VOX.

READ MORE: Former mayor of Spain’s Manilva disqualified from public office

However, it was always a fragile union, and tensions reached a breaking point in January when Fernandez brought Compromiso Manilva into the fold to strengthen his minority government. That decision backfired when his former partners turned against him.

They reunited with their old allies in Compromiso and launched a motion of no confidence that removed Fernandez from office.

Fuming from the opposition benches, Fernandez accused the new coalition of betrayal and power-hungry scheming. “This is nothing but Mario Jimenez’s ambition run wild,” he lashed out after the vote.

The Socialist Party (PSOE), which had previously signed an agreement with Compromiso Manilva in November 2024 to support Jimenez’s investiture, abstained during the motion and slammed both the outgoing and incoming administrations. “They’re more interested in a paycheque than governing Manilva,” said Diego Jimenez, PSOE representative.

Even VOX expressed disappointment, claiming they would have continued to support Fernandez if he had agreed to an audit of the town hall – something he failed to do.

The new ruling bloc now consists of Compromiso Manilva and the former IU councillors. On the outside looking in are the PP, PSOE, and VOX, all now relegated to the opposition benches.

This latest shift marks the fifth time in just over a decade that Manilva has seen a change in its mayoralty. Jimenez’s return represents the latest twist in a long saga of political instability that has rocked the town since 2011.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Irish father ‘drowns in front of his son’ during Spain’s blackout on the Costa del Sol ‘six weeks after mother died’

Next Story

Costa del Sol gangsters point gun at police: Four arrests made after month of narco violence 

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop