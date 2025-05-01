Bissan Wealth Management in Spain has a unique take on financial management

PETER Dougherty isn’t like any other financial planner you’ll meet. That’s not because he has credentials that stand out in a crowd (although his credentials do stand out in a crowd). Instead, it’s because he thinks the best way he can help others is by using his knowledge of finance.

It’s a unique point of view.

As Dougherty says: “Doctors and firefighters aren’t the only professionals able to rescue a client from potential danger. A talented financial planner can steer a family or individual away from risky investments and toward a successful financial future. This is particularly true for English-speakers living in Spain. Not only is there little guidance for expats about how to navigate finances between two countries, but the information available in Spain is often confusing and sometimes misleading.”

Peter Dougherty

So, Mr. Dougherty has made it his mission to provide the financial planning and investment assistance that Americans and other English-speakers throughout Spain need. That’s why he earned a master’s degree in Spanish taxation from Nebrija University last year. And that’s why he works at a firm called BISSAN Wealth Management, where he is the only employee who is not a native Spanish-speaker. This was intentional on Dougherty’s part. By combining his knowledge with that of local experts already in place, his clients receive the best financial planning advice available in Spain.

What further sets BISSAN apart, Mr. Dougherty believes, is its relationship with clients: “Some financial advisors see themselves as the main character in any story involving financial matters. But at BISSAN Wealth Management, we look at it differently: each client is the hero of their story. After all, each clients’ financial dreams are their own. Nonetheless, Spain is full of confusing, sometimes contradictory information about money matters. So, the role of a financial planner should be as a trusted guide who helps clients reach their financial goals. If you’re able to find the right guide, it’s much more likely you’ll get to your destination.”

Peter Dougherty is a Financial Planner at BISSAN Wealth Management in Spain. He holds an MBA in finance from Columbia University in New York and an MS in Spanish taxation (Máster en Fiscalidad y Tributación) from Nebrija University in Spain. He is certified as a European Financial Planner (EFP) in Spain and as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® and Investment Adviser Representative in the United States.

BISSAN Wealth Management is both authorized by, and supervised by, the National Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores), the Spanish government agency responsible for the financial regulation of the securities markets in Spain. BISSAN has offices in Barcelona and Bilbao.

