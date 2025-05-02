WATCH: Russian tennis star tells Spanish judge ‘blow me’

WATCH the shocking moment when Russian tennis player Svyatoslav Gulin was disqualified from an ITF World Tour match in Spain after a vulgar outburst in which he shouted ‘blow me’ at the chair umpire while clutching his genitals.

The outburst occurred during a third-set meltdown against Spanish player Alejo Sanchez Quilez.

Despite leading 4-0 in the deciding set, Gulin lost control of his emotions.

Caught on camera, he can be seen screaming to the heavens after his opponent sends a shot wide.

He then turns around, points in the direction of the umpire, grabs his crotch, and shouts: “You, suck me,” in Spanish.

World #407 Svyatoslav Gulin was disqualified from his match in an ITF today for this.



He cussed at the umpire and made these obscene gestures…



???????



Leading 4-0 in the 3rd set…



That’s one way to lose a tennis match.



pic.twitter.com/WkZfHYgGMc — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2025

Gulin wasn’t done yet.

The Russian then walks to the baseline and repeats the gesture and phrase, clearly directed towards the official.

The match was immediately halted, and Gulin – ranked 407 in the ATP rankings – was disqualified on the spot, handing victory to Sanchez Quilez.

The final score stood at 5-7, 6-3, 0-4 (default).

The video of the incident quickly went viral, drawing a flurry of reactions online.

One viewer commented: “Bums like these are a disgrace to tennis, which used to be such an elegant sport. Disqualification alone is not enough. Hope he gets a lengthy ban as well.”

Others pointed to the surprising language switch, with one user noting: “And the funniest part is that he is Russian, however he immediately recurs to cursing in Spanish.”

Reactions were mixed, with a handful even defending Gulin’s frustration.

One user wrote: “Good for him, tennis is stuck in the stone ages with these stupid umps.”

But the overwhelming response was one of disbelief and criticism. “What did I watch,” another user wrote, while someone else added: “Wow, what a dummy.”

The International Tennis Federation has yet to release an official statement regarding potential further sanctions.