2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool – € 215,000

¡Great opportunity! Apartamento de 2 dormitorios y 2 cuartos de baño en Marina de la Torre, Mojácar, con trastero y amplia terraza, prácticamente a estrenar. The Miramar residential complex is located 500 meters from the beach, is completely surrounded by the exterior and has a communal swimming pool and garden areas. In addition, the residential area of Marina de la Torre has night surveillance service. In addition, this Mojácar area is very well communicated with all neighboring villages. Access to the apartment where we have just required a bathroom with natural ventilation and… See full property details

Flat

Mojácar, Almería

2 beds 2 baths

€ 215,000