2 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool – € 215,000

by
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool - € 215

¡Great opportunity! Apartamento de 2 dormitorios y 2 cuartos de baño en Marina de la Torre, Mojácar, con trastero y amplia terraza, prácticamente a estrenar. The Miramar residential complex is located 500 meters from the beach, is completely surrounded by the exterior and has a communal swimming pool and garden areas. In addition, the residential area of Marina de la Torre has night surveillance service. In addition, this Mojácar area is very well communicated with all neighboring villages. Access to the apartment where we have just required a bathroom with natural ventilation and… See full property details

Flat

Mojácar, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 215,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Mojacar with pool - € 215,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Russian tennis star tells Spanish judge ‘blow me’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop