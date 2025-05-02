WATCH: Chinese tourist chokes out thief in Barcelona

THIS is the moment a Chinese tourist became an unlikely hero in Barcelona after subduing a would-be thief with a martial arts-style chokehold.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday in a busy tourist area, when the visitor – reportedly a professional photographer specialising in shooting Chinese couples on European getaways – was targeted by a young man attempting to snatch his camera equipment.

But the would-be thief had misjudged his mark.

READ MORE: WATCH: Hollywood star Charlize Theron reveals her love for Spanish trains and even the bizarre thing in Spain she would marry

The tourist spun into action, catching the man and locking him in a rear chokehold known as the ‘mataleon‘.

Footage of the scene, now circulating on social media, shows the photographer calmly restraining the attacker on the ground, as his assailant tries to wriggle free with a noticeably distressed look on his face.

Un chico intentó robarle la cámara a un fotógrafo chino en Barcelona, pero este lo neutralizó aplicándole un mataleón. pic.twitter.com/lMqicv0egB — disparador (@disparadorr) April 30, 2025

Eventually, police officers arrived on motorbikes and dragged the culprit away from the Chinese man – who received a large round of applause from an engaged audience.

In the video, the would-be thief even appears to thank officers for stepping in.

According to eyewitness reports, the thief, described as a man of North African origin, had approached while the tourist was adjusting his gear.

But the lightning-fast reaction left him with no chance to escape.

Held down until the arrival of Catalan police, the suspect was then taken into custody.