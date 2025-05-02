Fresh bid for American flights to tourist area of Spain

VALENCIA president Carlos Mazon held talks in New York on Thursday to get back a direct air link to the United States that ended in 2012.

Mazon met with Delta Air’s sales manager, Scott Jordan, where he stressed the government’s aim to restore flights.

Delta operated four services per week to Valencia airport from 2009 but scrapped them because they lost money.

READ MORE:

MAZON’S DELTA TALKS(Facebook image)

“We are convinced that sooner or later we will get the route back,” said Mazon afterwards.

Whether Valencia or Alicante-Elche airport will get the service, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Canadian operator Air Transat starts a weekly high-season route between Montreal and Valencia in June- finishing in October.

Mazon argued that the Valencian Community is an area of growing tourism with a wide range of offerings for the US market including gastronomy, sports, culture, health tourism, and cruises.

He added that Delta is ‘is closely monitoring tourism’ in the region and emphasised a ‘shared commitment to high-value, high-quality, and business-oriented tourism’.

The president also met with Valencian companies that operate in New York and New Jersey.

He promised a boost in promoting them in America in the face of possible increased US tariffs.

Carlos Mazon said: “We are not abandoning our investment and growth capacity in the United States and what is happening at the moment is a period of transition that will make us stronger.”

He commented on the ‘good state’ of Valencian products in North America, such as footwear, ceramics and technology.